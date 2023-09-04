The State Police fire marshal’s office ruled the blaze that destroyed a Sharon business to have been caused by arson.
Sharon fire Chief Bob Fiscus said the fire, which broke out about 4 a.m., destroyed the contents of a boutique clothing shop at 454 Stambaugh Ave. There were no injuries.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, Fiscus said flames had been visible through the building’s windows.
The structure, which has a stone brick exterior, is salvageable, Fiscus said.
The fire chief said firefighters from Sharon and Farrell needed less than 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
“It was a routine fire that we’re suited for,” he said.
In addition to the two fire departments and the state police fire marshal’s office, Sharon police and McGonigle ambulance responded to the fire.
