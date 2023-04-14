SHARON – Kids playing with a wood burner in a Sharon resident’s garage are being blamed for a Friday afternoon fire.
The detached garage behind the house at 317 Baldwin Ave., caught fire around 5:22 p.m., from kids “playing around’’ with the wood burner, Nicholas Samson, Sharon Fire Department’s deputy fire chief. said.
When Sharon firefighters arrived three minutes later, the garage was engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished in less than 45 minutes but the garage was destroyed, Samson said.
Nothing of major value was inside, he said.
The neighboring garage just a few feet away was saved, and there was no damage to its contents, Samson said.
He ruled the fire an accident and believed it was insured.
Farrell Fire Department assisted.
