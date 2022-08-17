SHARON – Mara Palipchak is excited to be moving the brewing company she owns with her husband, Chris, to downtown Sharon, thanks in part to a $70,000 grant from the city.
At Wednesday’s Sharon City Council meeting, officials approved spending $760,000 of the American Rescue Act funds to award five Sharon revitalization and investment grants. They also approved the $70,000 start-up grant to Croaker’s Brewing Company.
The Palipchaks will set up a brewery tap room in the downtown area and eventually move their entire production from New Castle. Mara said the exact location of the brewery has not been pinned down yet.
“In Sharon, there’s not many breweries over here,” Mara said. “The college is here, businesses are here, and it’s kind of a nice meeting ground for people and entertainment. We look forward to it.”
The $760,000 in revitalization and investment grants will be broken up among:
• $380,000 for an aquaponics project at the Landings (the former Westinghouse site).
• $55,000 for Sharon Eye Works to bring on an optometrist.
• $150,000 the law firm Fruit, Dill, Goodwin and Scholl, 32 Shenango Ave., for facade improvements to shore up a back corner of its building that shares a wall with a building on Central Way that is to be torn down.
• $175,000 to the Corinthian banquet center, which is behind the law office, for an outdoor patio area with a balcony and courtyard off Central Way in downtown Sharon once the building there been torn down.
All of the projects were not discussed in length at city council meetings but have been going on for some time now, City Manager Bob Fiscus said.
“There’s been a lot of diligence moving forward from the point from when we got the applications until we actually make the awards leading up to today,” Fiscus said. “The list is often changing as we’re discussing what the needs are.”
The resolution passed was the latest in the disbursement of the total of $14,724,592 awarded to the city through the federal pandemic-related American Rescue Fund Act.
In July, the city invested $1.3 million of the federal funds into development projects, awarding Diehl Automotive $250,000 to assist with an HVAC project for the Sharon Hyundai dealership. The company is knocking down the Diehl Ford of Sharon building at 1300 E. State St. and has demolished the neighboring office building at East State and Strawbridge Avenue.
Another part of that $1.3 million will fund apartments with an indoor recreation center near Penn State Shenango as well as a destination with themed bars and restaurants, and a performing arts center.
The ACTS theater group will receive $225,000 for a business expansion at its center at 40 S. Irvine Street, Sharon. ACTS is planning an October grand opening in the former Church of the Sacred Heart.
The city will also cut a check for $450,000 to Shenango LLC, a partnership of JCL Development and Hudson Companies, for student housing downtown near the Penn State campus in the former Carine and Co. buiding at 297 Shenango Ave..
F.H. Buhl Club will receive a $225,000 grant for HVAC improvements; and a new business start-up, Nova Destinations, was awarded $150,000.
Prior to the latest disbursements in July, in June the city voted to spend $295,000 in premium pay for some of its employees who worked through the pandemic.
The city also allocated $3.3 million to separate projects, including partnering with Penn State Shenango and the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio to award $2 million with a matching contribution from the school to establish a LaunchBox – a business incubation educational program – and a fund to support business owners in Sharon.
The fund will produce about $200,000 in its first year and grow in perpetuity over years to come.
More than $437,000 has been paid to Sharon small businesses in the form of grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 each.
The city hired a downtown development director and a downtown events coordinator for $100,000. and city council passed a resolution to obligate $489,000 in ARPA funds for the Downtown Manager Project for the five-year period of 2022 through 2026.
ARPA funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
