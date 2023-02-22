Sharon City Council distributed $800,000 in American Rescue Plan funds last week to the new Sharon Community Development Corp. and the city’s downtown development team.
The Sharon Community Development Corp., a nonprofit organization, will be awarded $695,000 of ARPA funds to continue moving the city forward in revitalization and redevelopment.
“The creation of the SCDC was the next step in Sharon’s revitalization because it opens up opportunities for grants and programming from a variety of sources that will complement the city’s efforts,” said John Evans, president of the SCDC and a Sharon business owner. “The ARPA grant will be used to launch the SCDC operations, including the hiring of an executive director to work with the SCDC board, community advisory committees, residents and city staff to further develop and implement revitalization strategies.”
The SCDC was the outgrowth of public meetings and focus groups dating back to 2019 and a steering committee and envisioning retreat held last March.
A community development corporation is a not-for-profit organization established to provide programs, offer services, and engage in activities that promote community development and revitalization.
“What we’ve learned through research, community meetings and more is that a community development corporation can help support the city’s revitalization efforts through a wide array of programs that can positively impact community and economic development,” said Bob Fiscus, Sharon city manager. “The loss of our steel mills decades ago played a key role in the community’s downturn. But other cities that had a similar industrial loss, such as Youngstown, Erie, and Pittsburgh, successfully implemented CDCs to help with city reinvestment and new business attraction.”
The mission statement of the SCDC is “to facilitate economic and community development, enhance residential and public space while embracing our distinct cultural and industrial history.”
“The initial plan was for the SCDC to be funded by property owners, but once pandemic funding became available, the city realized it had an opportunity to fund it instead of the downtown Sharon business district,” said Sharon Councilman Carl Sizer. “The funding will allow the SCDC to continue to enhance and grow the development of the city’s business district, among other things.”
SCDC board members also include Tom Roberts, vice president; Brian Kepple, secretary; Carl Sizer, treasurer; Sandi Carangi, Jo Anne Carrick, Bill Dodd, Bob Fiscus, Jim Landino, Mike Lisac, Mark Longietti, Adam Trambley, Brian Wallace, and Karen Winner-Sed. Sherris Moreira, director of downtown development, provides administrative support.
City council also renewed the contract of the downtown development team made up of Moreira and Courtney Cilli, the city events coordinator, for an additional year at $105,000.
Moreira and Cilli began with the city March 14 and their goal continues to focus on business attraction and retention and creating and coordinating events for the Sharon business district.
So far in its ARPA funds allocations, city council has committed just over $8.9 million of its almost $14 million, leaving just over $5 million remaining. Funds distributed, in addition to the $800,000 just allocated, include:
• $100,000 for assistance to small business and technical assistance.
• $472,700 for assistance to small business grants with a maximum grant of $25,000 to businesses that could show evidence that they were struggling due to the effects of COVID-19.
• $12,300 to Penn-Northwest Development Corp. for program administration for its services in assisting the city in awarding grants.
• $586,848 for the city’s demolition program.
• $126,933 for water and sewer infrastructure for the Silver Street line-collapse project.
• $278,408 for premium pay for city employees.
• $29,862 for premium pay for part-time employees; raising the hourly rate to $15 from $12.
• $2.6 million for revenue loss.
• $337,500 for new business incentives.
• $397,000 for air packs to the fire department, which will be offset by a FEMA grant.
• $130,808 for police department vehicles.
• $31,505 for ballistic shields and training simulation weapons for the police department.
• $5,000 for Sharon youth bike park.
• $3 million for business grants .
ARPA funds, given by the federal government to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
