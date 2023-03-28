SHARON – Anthony Richards is excited to be a part of Sharon High School’s spring musical, the last of three Mercer County high schools productions of “The Little Mermaid.”
“I think it’s definitely cool that so many schools around here did the same show,” Anthony said.
Anthony, a junior, said he went to see Hickory, West Middlesex and Shenango high schools’ productions to see the differences in the performances.
“It was cool getting to see other kids your age play the same role as you and see what they did,” Anthony said.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Sharon High School auditorium.
Senior Rachel Lewis, who stars as Ariel, said “little Rachel” would be so excited to know that she was starring in The Little Mermaid.
“I think there’s something so wholesome about doing a Disney show with your friends,” Rachel said. “It’s just fun. We get to take a piece of our childhood and incorporate it into our teenage years.”
Rachel said the play allows for a large cast.
Also starring in the show are Gene Metro as Prince Eric, John Stanek as Sebastian, Jack Hynes as Flounder, Chandler Maurice as Scuttle, Anthony Richards as King Triton, and Rhyanna Lowe as Ursula.
“This is one of those shows that gives so many opportunities,” Rachel said. “It’s just so exciting to see the little seventh and eighth graders coming up and kind of seeing myself in them.”
Chandler, a junior who was new to Sharon’s spring musicals last year, said he loves seeing new faces.
“I can help inspire people,” Chandler said. “It really brings more fun to it than you would think.”
Gene, a junior, said they are really blessed to have the cast of about 30.
“The new group coming up, especially seventh grade, have a lot of potential because there’s a lot of them that are naturally gifted and talented,” Gene said.
“We are so excited for everyone to see the show this year,” Gene said. “I think that this has the potential to be even better than last year.”
TICKETS ARE $10 adult and $8 for students and seniors and can be purchased at the door.
