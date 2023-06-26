SHARON – Monday afternoon was brutal for drivers in Sharon with three separate car accidents hit the city in under one hour.
Around 3:49 p.m. an accident occurred at the intersection of the Shenango Valley Freeway and East Budd Street, Mercer County 911 said.
Just six minutes later another accident happened at the intersection of Connelly Boulevard and Sharpsville Avenue, 911 said.
Then police responded to another accident at the same intersection at 4:36 p.m., 911 said.
The last accident involved two-cars. The fronts of both vehicles sustained heavy damage and their air bags had deployed.
One person in the first accident had a non-emergency evaluation after an ambulance arrived, 911 said.
All three accidents remain under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.
It’s possible weather could have been a factor as thunderstorms were rolling through the area at roughly the same time for all three accidents.
