SHARON – A Mother’s Day Artisan Marketplace will kick off a crowded slate of summer events in the city.
“Celebrating Mother’s Day was the reason we decided to put on this first-time event Saturday,” said Courtney Cilli, Sharon’s downtown events coordinator. “The artisan marketplace includes more than 30 vendors both inside the former Army Navy building and outside, weather permitting.”
Outdoor vendors include Lydalia Garden’s Flower Cart; Traveling Creekside Sand Art; Ferris Farms, which will have Amish donuts; Sharon Robotics and Redeye Rosie’s Traveling Coffee Bar. Inside will be Steel Design Metal Art; Robin's Refills; Lola & Co; EarthWest; Jessica's Baked Delights; Hunny B Products; Jess Makes Scents; Enchanted Gifts; Alisteen's Embroidery; No Double Dippin/Dylans Delectable Cookies; Happy Toad's Wood Roses; Kelly Ryan Designs; Sandy Store Crafts; Auntie El's Creations; A Pastel Petal; Debbie Bika; Faux-Bulous Plants; Provance Stained Glass; Deb's Cork and Bottle Creations; Divaz Choice; Beauty from Ashes; Ali and Kristy Fleece; and Le Chic Boutique.
The event also includes live music with Max Schang and Uke Kool Lady Paulette Darko, children’s activities, plus Daffin’s Candy Bars to the first 100 mothers/grandmothers/stepmoms as well as the chance to win a $100 gift card to a Sharon business or a $25 gift card to Warehouse Sales with every market purchase.
Additionally, there will be Shop For Her Saturday festivities throughout the city including a cookie decorating class at Sweet Sensations bakery inside Haitian Sensation; a Sip N Paint event at Croakers Brewing who will also be hosting Smok’d Barbecue food truck; tea tastings at Gifted by Applegate; gift purchase opportunities at Thyme in Your Kitchen; Wandering Soul – Books, Gifts & Furniture; Susie’s Home Décor & More; The Winner & Daffin’s Candies, among others, for the mother in your life.
The Shenango Valley Gardeners will also be set up with their annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the corner of Water Avenue and State Street.
The Mother’s Day weekend will also be marked by the opening of two ARPA-funded restaurant concepts.
Julian’s, which is housed in the former Lulu Beans Café, will open Saturday with a takeout option as they begin to settle into the city of Sharon and the Speakeasy at Nova Destination’s The Block, will open Saturday evening.
“We’re excited to see some of the new ARPA-funded businesses get open and add their unique concepts to the mix of diverse restaurants and shops already in Sharon’s business district,” said Sherris Moreira, director of downtown development.
The city will also be hosting the 40th Annual Father’s Day Car Show on June 18 and Waterfire celebrates its 11th year when it kicks its first of two events July 22.
The annual Father’s Day Car Show and Waterfire Sharon are put on by separate organizations in the city.
The Downtown Sharon Farmer’s Market will kick off Saturday, June 17 in their new location near Quaker Steak & Lube with a Strawberry Fest; and plans are in the works for growing the Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration Saturday, July 1 at and adjacent to Quaker Steak & Lube, 101 Chestnut St., Sharon with more pop-up vendors and food trucks. Juvenile Characteristics will be performing behind Quaker Steak & Lube, near their satellite bar The Sugar Shack.
The Downtown Development team will continue to develop and grow more business-focused events to help support and expand the Sharon business community and to get more visitors into the city itself, Moreira said.
Cilli added that they’ll also continue to assist with promoting Sharon-located events such as Waterfire Sharon – July 22 and Sept. 16 – along with the annual Father’s Day Car Show June 18.
“We’re just excited to create more events to keep the city’s revitalization momentum going,” Cilli said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.