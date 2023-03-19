SHARON – Kaylee Sims, a French 2 student at Sharon High School, is hoping that her favorite French song will win “Manie Musicale,” or March Musical Madness, this year.
“I’m still angry about last year’s competition,” Kaylee said. “My favorite song did not win.”
French and Spanish classes at Sharon High School are participating in a month-long competition between French- and Spanish-language artists and songs. Students listen to songs, learn about the artists and their home countries, and then vote on which song they prefer.
Kaylee’s fellow French 2 classmate, Nya Romero, loves the variety of songs.
“It exposes us to music that we would never listen to otherwise,” Nya said.
“Manie Musicale,” the French version, and “Locura de Música de Marzo,” the Spanish version, have nothing to do with NCAA basketball, but follow the March Madness schedule.
French- and Spanish-language songs are chosen by a group of teachers throughout the country and abroad, and more than 4,000 schools participate in the competition.
Courtney Nelson, Sharon High’s French teacher, introduced the competition to her students last year.
“It was so amazing to see how our students reacted to seeing and hearing videos by French-speaking artists,” Nelson said. “Some of the voting became pretty heated, especially when we voted in the semi-finals on the bracket.”
The competition was such a hit last year that Nelson brought it to the attention of Nora Songer, the Spanish teacher at Sharon High School. As a result, this year, the Spanish classes are participating in the “Locura de Musica de Marzo,” of March Music Madness.
Similar to Manie Musicale, in Locura de Marzo, Spanish teachers from across the world coordinate to pick 16 Spanish-language songs. Throughout March, students listen to the songs and vote between two of them. The winning song advances, and the losing song is eliminated.
“This has been a great way for the students to learn about different types of music,” Songer said. “It also gives them a chance to hear a variety of accents and dialects from all over the Spanish-speaking world.”
Kaylyn Catalano, an Intro to Spanish student, was excited about the songs.
“I downloaded some of the songs to my Spotify account, and I clean my room to them,” Kaylyn said.
Nelson and Songer have decided that at the end of the individual French and Spanish competitions, the “winners” for each language will square off in a school-wide competition. Regardless of whether it’s Manie or Locura, both competitions celebrate Francophone and Hispanic culture and language by introducing students to new songs and encouraging them to actively engage with culture and language, both in and outside of the classroom.
Rico Aponte, a Spanish 2 student said he also used Spotify to download the Spanish songs.
“I downloaded a few of my favorites and have them on “loop” in Spotify,” Rico said.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.