SHARON – Expanding recreation spaces is an important part of Sharon’s revitalization efforts, but not all residents agree with city officials’ methods.
As part of this plan, city officials are considering a property at 900 N. Water Ave., which was most recently a gas station and convenience store several years ago.
The property owner is objecting to the city taking steps to acquire it, possibly by eminent domain.
“I would categorize that property as one we’re exploring options for,” City Manager Bob Fiscus said. “No ARPA funds have been allocated to it. The project hasn’t been funded at all.”
Eminent domain gives municipalities the power to take a property, after compensating the owner, if the community benefits from the purchase, Fiscus said.
“It would take judicial action through the common pleas court system,” Fiscus said. “Eminent domain is controversial.”
Maire Radkowski, the property owner, is a lifelong Sharon resident and registered nurse for 30 years at Sharon Regional Health System. The property has been in her family for more than 70 years.
“It holds memories for myself and my family,” Radkowski said. “It serves as an embodiment of my parents’ hard work and investment in our community over the course of their lifetimes.”
Several months ago, Radkowski’s family received a letter from the city stating that officials are looking at the property as a potential recreation site. The city took her family to court and the judge allowed the city to survey the property.
“They have their drums sitting there,” Radkowski said. “They’re testing the water.”
Radkowski said that there are already multiple recreation centers and ballparks within city limits that draw no revenue from the city.
She said the family plans to develop the property itself and doesn’t know why the city wouldn’t want it to generate tax revenue.
“The development of my property will be beneficial toward the city of Sharon,” Radkowski said. “Bringing revenue in the form of school and real estate tax.”
The city has recently earmarked some new sites for recreation purposes.
“We have a shortage of recreational facilities,” Fiscus said. “We have multiple projects being considered.”
City officials are also considering the former Huntington Bank property on East State Street at Shenango Avenue as a downtown recreation center.
The city entered into a sales agreement to pay $350,000 for the five-story tower at 1 E. State St.
The plan is to remove the building eventually to open the acre of space space for a park-like setting along the Shenango River in the center of the downtown. The city hopes to get a state grant to fund this project.
Downstream a few blocks, the city received a $25,000 grant to develop the area adjacent to the Youth Bike Park in River Gardens Park downtown into a softball/baseball field. The money is being used for design, and city officials are looking for further grants to fund the construction.
Fiscus said the city could also enter into a collaborative effort with Penn State Shenango to develop a baseball field on Vine Avenue in the North Flats near the campus. Sharon Recreation Commission is spearheading that project, which is in the preliminary stages.
With new projects being considered, Radkowski requested that the city cease activity on her property and withdraw from pursuing eminent domain.
Fiscus would not say whether the city would continue to pursue eminent domain over the property.
He said the hope is that city officials could negotiate with the property owner to come up with an agreement that makes sense for all involved.
“We’re exploring our options and looking at what it would take to put a successful project together,” Fiscus said.
