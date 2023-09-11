SHARON — A Sharon man was charged in connection with a stabbing Monday night.
Jared A. Ser, 27, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, intimidating a witness, unlawful restraint and tampering with evidence in the case.
Sharon police were called at 5:35 p.m. to a house 131 N. Sharpsville, Sharon, for a report of a stabbing.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a local trauma center to be treated for life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Police found Ser in the 400 block of Baldwin Avenue, and he was taken into custody.
Police Chief Edward Stabile said this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
