SHARON – A preliminary hearing is June 16 for a Sharon man charged with child endangerment after a 10-month-old under his care suffered a near-fatal drug overdose.
Dion Lenguay Eilam II, 32, of 804 Ravine Place, was charged Tuesday with endangering the welfare of children, after police said a 10-month-old under his care suffered a near-fatal fentanyl overdose.
Police were alerted by Children and Youth Services on April 21 that the baby was taken to Sharon Regional Health System and the antidote Narcan was used on the victim. The victim was then transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital.
Eilam told CYS workers and the hospital that he had an aunt that visited him and dropped her Percocet pills on the floor. He thought the baby had found one of those. He first said that a sibling informed him that the baby had something in its mouth. Then he told them that he woke up, picked up the baby and found it had something in its mouth.
Police said that a toxicology screen from Akron Children’s Hospital showed the baby tested negative for Percocet and positive for fentanyl.
