SHARON — A Sharon man is accused of assaulting and robbing a Sharon woman at her home.
Louis Yontya Brewer Jr., 28, was charged Tuesday by Sharon police following a Feb. 16 incident in the city, according to court documents.
The woman told police that she tried to call for help during the robbery, but her cell phone was stolen and her iPad was smashed. She drove herself to the police to report the incident.
She told police she heard a loud bang about 3 p.m. while in the kitchen and thought it was a neighbor. She heard a second bang and looked around the corner toward her entryway, where she saw Brewer, whom she knows.
Brewer forced his way in through the locked door, grabbed the woman by the throat, and pinned her against the wall, she told police.
Brewer threw her to the ground and said that he would smack her. He then threw her iPad to the floor, smashing it beyond repair. When the woman said something about calling the police, Brewer smashed her cell phone, taking it with him when he left.
Brewer is charged with burglary, strangulation, making terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and two counts each of robbery and criminal mischief.
He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Daniel W. Davis, Mercer, where his preliminary hearing is set for March 20.
Brewer is free on bond.
The case is being heard in Mercer, as the arresting officer was Anthony Martwinski, son of District Judge Travis Martwinski, Sharon.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
