SHARON – A 63-year-old Sharon man died Thanksgiving morning in a one-car accident in Sharon.
Police responded to the accident at 10:07 a.m. in the 400 block of West State Street after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
Timothy Terpack, the lone occupant, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Terpack was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m. by the Emergency Room physician. The manner of death is accidental, and the cause is due to the injuries sustained in the accident, Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said.
Part of West State Street between Logan Avenue and Stateline Road on Sharon’s West Hill was still closed early Thursday evening as utility crews worked to replace a pole and wires that were knocked down in the crash.
Police did not have an estimated time for when the road would reopen. Police said it will be reopened when it is safe for traffic.
The Sharon police and fire departments worked together at the scene and were assisted by Brookfield Fire Department and McGonigle Ambulance Service.
