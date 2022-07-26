MERCER – Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen sent a Sharon man to the county jail for a September shooting in the city.
Marlon L. Howard Jr., 18, of 111 N. Irvine Ave., was sentenced to 298 days to 2 years less 1 day in Mercer County Jail followed by 8 years’ probation after he pleaded no contest to a felony count of robbery during which a man was shot and injured.
Hezekiah L. King, 18, of 1016 Bond St., Farrell, had previously been sentenced to 5 to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to a felony count of robbery.
Sharon police responded at 3:04 p.m. Sept. 25 to a report of a gunshot victim at the rear of 583 Meek St., according to a criminal complaint.
The victim was shot in the hip area, police said. A witness gave a description of two men involved in the shooting.
Police said the victim told them that King messaged him on that day, and the two agreed to meet at the Meek Street address because King wanted to buy marijuana.
The victim said he arrived at the meeting place, where King and Howard met him with guns. The victim tried to get the gun from King but then ran. As he was running away, he was shot in the right leg and collapsed.
King and Howard were charged with robbery, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license. The remaining charges were not prosecuted.
