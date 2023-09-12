SHARON – A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 22 for a Sharon man accused of stabbing another man, causing life-threatening injuries, on Monday in Sharon.
Jared Anthony Ser, 27, of 522 McClure Ave., was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, intimidating a witness, unlawful restraint and tampering with evidence for his role in the stabbing of Devin Evans, of Sharon.
Sharon police were called at at 5:35 p.m. to an apartment at 131 N. Sharpsville Ave. for a reported stabbing. Officers found Evans with apparent multiple stab wounds and performed life-saving measures until the ambulance arrived, police stated in a criminal complaint.
The victim was taken to a local trauma center with potential life-threatening injuries, police said. Police did not reveal the victim’s current condition.
Police said a witness, whom they did not name for fear of her safety, identified the suspect as Ser. She said she saw him walking away from the scene with no shoes on, and picked him up, police said. Ser was covered in blood on his arms and told her it was Evans’ blood from him stabbing Evans.
The witness told police that Ser said he had an argument with Evans after Ser let the victim’s dog out of the apartment. Ser told her he then stabbed Evans, police said.
Ser then showed her a blood-covered pocket knife and began scraping blood from his face with the knife, police said.
Ser ordered the witness to drive him to his girlfriend’s house near Sharon High School, police said. The witness wanted to go check on Evans but Ser said he would rip the keys from the ignition and knock her out. The witness feared for her life and did what Ser told her to do, out of fear of being attacked with the knife he was displaying, police said.
Ser then ordered the witness to drive to her residence so he could clean himself, police said. When they arrived, Ser started washing off the blood, she told police.
While at her home, the witness stated again that she wanted to go check on Evans and Ser threatened to stab her, police said.
While Ser was cleaning himself, the witness fled and went to Evans’ apartment on North Sharpsville Avenue, police said. The witness found Evans crawling on the ground in a pool of blood, calling out for help. She called Mercer County 911.
Ser was caught by Sharon police as they responded to the witness’ home, police said. Ser tried to flee but was taken into custody.
Ser was arraigned Tuesday morning in front of District Judge Travis P. Martwinski in Sharon. He was taken to Mercer County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
