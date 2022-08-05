NEW CASTLE — Police are looking for a Sharon man accused of opening a teenage girl’s bedroom window, reaching through it and assaulting her.
According to a criminal complaint, a 17-year-old girl reported that she was sitting on her bed talking on her phone when Chadiq Miquail Jones, 21, her former boyfriend, reached through the window and grabbed her by the neck. The assault reportedly took place at the victim’s home in the 300 block of East Englewood Avenue on the city’s North Hill.
The complainant told police her bedroom window was closed, but not locked at the time.
She claimed Jones had his arm through the window and squeezed her neck for about two minutes, rendering her unable to breathe, the report said. Jones left before the police arrived.
He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, strangulation, simple assault and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
