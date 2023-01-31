SHARON – The Sharon school board is considering building a wellness center and possibly laying artificial turf in Tiger Stadium.
The school district has $3.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds yet to spend that had been earmarked for a wellness center.
“The reason it could go toward a wellness center is because it was a result of COVID,” Superintendent Justi Glaros said as the board discussed the matter at its meeting Monday.
The wellness center is something the district would build on the main school campus, Glaros said, adding that they looked at the space between the high school and the stadium.
“The original piece of the application was to build a multi-purpose room that would be used for several different things with removable mats and exercise facility for students,” Glaros said. “Currently all we have is the weight room located under the stadium.”
Several coaches present at the meeting expressed the needs of their student athletes.
Softball Coach Dave Bodien said the equipment in the weight room badly needs to be updated, and that there is no batting cage to use on campus.
“As sports have evolved, everyone knows that off-season has become more and more involved to get girls ready for the season,” Bodien said. “We need to provide them ample things in the off-season so we can prepare them for when the season starts.”
Other coaches had similar needs, including the problem of the weight room having facilities for boys but not girls. Also, the track team cannot compete at home, as there is not a regulation track, and there is no wrestling room.
Jason McElhinny, head football coach, commented on the bad state of the football field and weight room. He also said he felt sorry for the Sharon student athletes who go to other districts and see their facilities.
“We’re very much behind our direct competitors,” McElhinny said. “Those are things that are present in all the school districts that benefit all the athletes and all the students in those districts.”
Board member Brian Faber said the district has to make smart decisions.
“We’ve got to do the right thing that’s going to benefit the most kids and make sense,” Faber said.
Glaros said the $3.5 million in COVID funds cannot be used to put in turf in the stadium, but board Member Melvin T. Baker said he has a donor that is ready to put up $200,000 for site testing and engineering costs.
Baker said he has researched costs of the turf with the donor and they came to the conclusion that it would cost $700,000 to put in turf and buy a new scoreboard.
Board Member Pamela Corini pulled out an engineering study from 2021 that estimated turf would cost $1.6 million and $3.9 million for upgrades to the field house.
“If we have to front money, where is that money going to come from?” Faber said. “I want to see an actual estimate before we make any decisions.”
McElhinny said he feels as if he’s encountered a brick wall with the school board.
“It feels like it’s every excuse not to do something,” McElhinny said. “Where’s the investment in the kids?”
Glaros said the challenge for the board is great.
“We have in the course of the past decade had real financial challenges as a result of different things that the state does. We have furloughed teachers in the past several years. We do have rising needs for our kids,” Glaros said. “I don’t want everyone to leave here this evening saying, ‘That board’s not going to do anything for our kids.’”
Glaros said now it’s a matter of putting their minds together, looking for grants, and partnering with the city to give the students the best advantages.
“The challenge here is for all of them to be stewards of the community’s dollars because we certainly don’t want to raise taxes,” Glaros said. “I don’t think any of this has fallen on deaf ears. Now the season is in front of us, let’s get out the playbook and figure out what it is we can do.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric
