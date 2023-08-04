SHARON – Sharon police are investigating a shooting, in which no one was injured, that happened Monday night in the 800 block of Ravine Place.
Police responded to a call of shots fired at 9:03 p.m. and confirmed that shots had been fired and a vehicle had been hit by the gunfire.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210 or through Mercer County 911 at 724-662-6110.
