Sharon is getting ready for its second annual Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration Saturday, July 1 to celebrate Independence Day weekend in the Shenango Valley.
The fireworks event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday with a 20-minute firework show after dusk put on by Pyrotecnico.
“We’re excited to bring back this signature event that puts the focus on the City of Sharon and its riverfront,” Sharon City Manager Bob Fiscus said.
“We’re also happy that this will provide a 4th of July fireworks celebration for the entire Shenango Valley.”
The free public event, which will feature the return of the Night Market on the Shenango, will have double the artisan vendors from last year’s inaugural event, located on Moe’s Walkway by Quaker Steak and Lube.
“We have a great mix of returning artisans and new ones,” said Courtney Cilli, Sharon’s downtown events coordinator, referencing Lydalia Gardens Flower Cart; West Park Alpacas; Judy’s Dog Bandanas; Powderpuff Crochet; Jess Makes Scents; Steel Design Metal Art and Hunny B Products, among others.
Besides artisans, the Food Truck Alley will also be set up again in the parking lot across from Quaker Steak and Lube near The Block by Nova Destinations off Chestnut Avenue, which will also be hosting its grand opening for their Emerald Seahorse Tiki Bar.
The food truck alley will include Independent Taco, Smoky Martins BBQ, Haitian Sensation, One Hot Cookie, OH Donuts, Sweet Sips and Red Eye Rosies.
Other treat vendors include Krispies by Vel, Ferris Farms, Allie’s Sweet Tooth and No Double Dippin/Dylan’s Delectable Cookies, which will be set up at The Lube parking lot with the Night Market on Shenango.
Quaker Steak and Lube will host live music near the Sugar Shack, with Juvenile Characteristics returning after its performance last year to perform from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by Sharon’s own Ally Grande to perform the National Anthem prior to the fireworks display around 9:30.
Brenda Steines, general manager of The Original Quaker Steak and Lube expressed her excitement at the event returning to Sharon.
“Our goal is to be a part of more events that draw people into the downtown,” she said, adding, “We’re also happy to partner with the city again and help the area celebrate the 4th of July.”
Fiscus referenced Gary “Moe” Meszaros and Karen Winner, who years ago helped kick off Waterfire, which helped pave the way for a return to river-focused events in downtown Sharon — the most recent being the Slainte Sharon St. Patrick’s Day Parade and holiday-themed artisan marketplaces near the Shenango River.
This also includes the recent demolition of the former Huntington Bank building to add a green space to the city’s riverfront near Penn State Shenango.
“The success of these events in downtown Sharon helps showcase the city and its riverfront,” Fiscus said. “We’ll continue that focus with new events and more of them.”
Besides live music, the artisan market and food truck alley, the family-friendly event will also include activities for children with the Sharon Robotics Team, Dragonfly Balloons, Traveling Creekside treasure sand sifting, and Online Identity who will offer temporary tattoos — and, new this year — the Sharon Fire Department allowing kids to spray river water back into the Shenango River with the fire hose, along with the opportunity to explore all the compartments in a firetruck.
The Night Market on the Shenango, musical entertainment and kids’ activities are located on the grounds of Quaker Steak and Lube, with the food truck alley taking place in the Chestnut Avenue parking lot across the street.
The city will close East Connelly Boulevard between Chestnut Avenue and Railroad Street for ease of traveling between the two locations.
Also, The Block at Nova Destinations will host a grand opening for the Emerald Seahorse Tiki Bar next to the food truck alley during the event. Plus, this year many Sharon restaurants — including Julian’s Bar and Grille in the former Lulu Beans Café location, Donna’s Diner, Croaker’s Brew Pub, Our Gang’s Lounge — will be open during the event.
“This is exactly the kind of event that will help the valley and beyond see the City of Sharon’s amazing growth and future potential in the region and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Sharon downtown developer Jim Landino, CEO of JCL Energy and JCL Development — signature sponsors of the fireworks celebration — who along with his wife, Jen Krezeczowski, have been part of the dynamic downtown revitalization movement.
“It’s an exciting representation of where Sharon is headed and how wonderful this town is becoming in such a short time. We are thrilled to sponsor an event so full of community and color and energy,” she added.
For additional details, contact Downtown Events Coordinator Courtney Cilli at 724.456.9634 or courtney@cityofsharon.net.
Parking is available in the lot beside Quaker Steak and Lube; the lots near the former Huntington Bank site; Sharon City Center Plaza; and the city’s two parking garages — one near The Primary Health Network and the other next to the Community Library of the Shenango Valley.
