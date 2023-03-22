SHARON – In a split vote, Sharon City School District board of directors approved authorizing committees to solicit bids for the installation of artificial turf at Tiger Stadium.
The motion was approved Monday by a vote of 6 to 3 with Melvin Bandzak, Pamela Corini, and Brenda Kepple dissenting.
At last month’s meeting, the board approved soliciting bids for re-sodding the field with grass.
Superintendent Justi Glaros said this does not mean that the board has decided whether to use grass or artificial turf on the field.
“This is not saying that we’re getting natural turf for the stadium. This is not saying that we’re getting synthetic turf for the stadium,” Glaros said.
If they were to go with natural turf, the district would re-sod the stadium field.
“It provides the board with more information,” Glaros said.
Glaros pointed out at last month’s meeting that board members are aware that Tiger Stadium is in need of repairs.
In an unanimous vote last month, the board approved directing district staff to solicit bids for repairs to the concrete in the 89-year-old stadium.
In February, the district held a special meeting to discuss what should be done with $3.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds that had been earmarked for building a wellness center.
This money cannot be used for turf in the stadium or to repair the stadium’s concrete structures. Stadium repairs could be paid by a bond issue.
Director Melvin Baker informed the board previously that there is a donor willing to put up $200,000 for site testing and engineering costs as part of a project to put artificial turf in the stadium.
Baker had said he researched costs of the turf with the donor and concluded that it would cost $700,000 to install turf and buy a new scoreboard.
Glaros had said the board is facing a challenge and the entire district should examine all options, including looking for grants and partnering with the city to give the students the best advantages.
“The challenge here is for all of them to be stewards of the community’s dollars because we certainly don’t want to raise taxes,” Glaros had said.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
