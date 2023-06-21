SHARON – The Sharon City School District on Tuesday passed a $47 million 2023-24 final budget and increased property taxes 2 mills.
The vote passed, 5 to 2, with Board President Melvin Bandzak and Deborah Roberson dissenting.
Property taxes increase to 87.01 mills, which is expected to generate an additional $180,000 to the district.
A property owner with an assessed value of $10,000 would pay approximately $870 in property taxes, about $20 more than the previous year. Sharon residents also pay wage taxes, which are divided between the city and school district.
Board members made motions raise taxes by 1 mill, 2 mills, 3 mills, and 5.53 mills. Bandzak made the motion to raise taxes by 5.53 mills, the maximum allowed under the state’s inflation index. The motion failed at a vote of 5 to 2 with Bandzak and Eric Wenger in favor.
Bandzak made a presentation to the board before the property tax millage vote explaining why taxes needed to be raised.
“If we’re being realistic, our total property assessments are down $300,000,” Bandzak said. “We should raise taxes 3 mills just to get back to even.”
Bandzak said the district has had a deficit of at least $2 million deficit over the last four years in the budget before receiving Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grants, part of a federal COVID relief program. If that trend continues, he said the district, which has has $6 million in its reserve fund, could go bankrupt in three years after the ESSER money is spent.
Sharon School District received $15 million in ESSER funding, divided into three years – the 2021-22 school year, the 2022-23 school year, and the 2023-24 school year. ESSER funding must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.
The district spent ESSER 1 money on Chromebooks and wireless broadband hot spots to continue education, ESSER 2 for staff salaries and revamping technology and ESSER 3 will go toward curriculum and staff salaries.
Members of the audience at the board’s Tuesday meeting asked the board how it is trying to save money. In the past, the school district has blamed the deficit on rising costs of cyber and charter schools and special education costs.
“The school district pays over a million dollars to Keystone Charter School each year, and you’re trying to save a million dollars,” said Heather Schell, Sharon High School employee. “What are we doing to try and get those kids back to our district so we can save that million dollars and that would be part of the budget so we don’t have to raise the taxes.”
Superintendent Justi Glaros said the board and administration have come up with ways to combat rising cyber charter school costs.
“What we have done to combat the cyber charter schools is we started the Sharon Cyber Academy,” Glaros said. “The biggest thing we can do is to continue to put pressure on our legislature, so if we can get a charter reform bill to pass, if a district has a cyber charter, then the student has to enroll in ours.”
Although this year’s preliminary budget showed a $2.4 million deficit, Business Manager Tresa Templeton thinks the district will end up in the green after the state budget is passed, and state and federal funding come through.
Last year, the board raised taxes 3 mills, 3.7%. Once ESSER money came through and the district came out in positive numbers, with no deficit, the board decided not to rescind the tax raise.
For the 2021-22 school year, the board increased taxes 2 mills. In 2020-21, the board decided to furlough teachers and staff, and have since hired them back with the COVID relief money. In 2019-2020, the board raised taxes 2.78 mills.
In all those years, the school district faced a deficit of at least $2 million.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.