SHARON – Sharon City School Board at their last meeting voted to update the dress code policy in favor of students being able to wear athletic-style pants to school.
“One of the biggest challenges with our dress code is that we had allowed our female students to wear yoga pants,” Superintendent Justi Glaros said. “Our male students have hounded me and everyone else ever since to be able to wear sweatpants.”
She said khaki pants cost $50 at a local department store. Khakis can be purchased at Walmart cheaply but they only have a limited supply, Glaros said.
“It’s very challenging to provide khaki pants – current dress code approved pants – for high school kids,” Glaros said.
Mike Fitzgerald, high school principal, revised the dress code policy ,and the entire administrative team agrees with it, Glaros said. The change would allow for sweatpants or athletic-style pants to be worn by all the students in the district.
The code also allows for athletic-style shorts, Glaros said. It does not include bike shorts or yoga shorts, but allows for gym shorts, such as basketball shorts.
“It is an attempt to alleviate the strain that it does put on our families,” Glaros said. “Also the amount of minutes spent out of class as a result of dress code infractions is great.”
The loss of instructional time far outweighs the challenge of allowing the students to wear athletic-style clothing, Glaros said.
The board said the dress code went into effect in 2010 with the main outline being that students could wear khaki pants, black or gray dress pants, and white, orange, gray or black tops with collars or school-approved T-shirts.
“At what point are we just going to get away from that dress code we had altogether? There’s really nothing left of it except the colors,” board member Brian Faber said. “What’s the dress code issue that we have?”
Dr. Brandon Richards, the middle school principal, said the main issues are athletic pants and hair colors.
“If I get three kids for dress code, that last kid that comes down is going to miss at least a period of class,” Richards said. “If you look at how we adjusted the dress code last year, it did create a penalty for male students.”
Last year, the dress code was relaxed to allow female students to wear yoga-style pants.
“You’re always going to have dress code violations no matter what you do,” Faber said. “I’m just wondering where we’re going to stop it.”
Richards said that if school officials are worried about the financial well-being of families on the millage rate, then they should be looking at their financial well-being for their school clothes as well.
Erica Argenziano, middle school teacher and president of the Sharon Teachers Association, said regardless of the changes that were made, the intention of the dress code still remains.
“The relaxation of the dress code that’s happened this year and what is happening next year, still does not allow for body parts hanging out and those were the things that were the issues,” Argenziano said. “So I think that these small relaxations still allow the kids to afford it and allow them more individuality but at the same time keep the integrity of what was put in place so our kids still look nice.”
Glaros said having a dress code lessens the socioeconomic divide between students.
“And it’s kind of cool to see kids walking around the valley with Sharon gear on,” Glaros said. “I think this is a nice step. I think the important thing here is to focus on the school colors, which instills a sense of pride.”
Glaros said information will be sent out to parents.
