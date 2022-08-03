SHARON – The idea behind “Getting Gritty for Our City,” the Sharon football team’s neighborhood cleanup Monday in the C.M. Musser Elementary School neighborhood, is two-fold, said Sharon Code Enforcement Officer Geno Rossi.
First, members of the team cleared garbage from along streets near the school. Second, it allows teenagers and young adults to set an example to the elementary school students who will have a more pleasant walk to school when classes begin in a few weeks.
“All the kids in the Musser neighborhood can walk to school with little, or hopefully zero, garbage,” Rossi said.
And those kids will someday be expected to take on the task.
“We actually are borrowing the Earth from them,” Rossi said. “They’re the next ones up.”
