SHARON – The city of Sharon applied Tuesday for a $25 million federal grant to continue the revitalization of downtown.
The $25 million would be funded through the local Regional Assistance Program and the Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act, a $1.5 billion funding package passed last year.
The city will learn June 28 about its application. If Sharon receives the grant, it would have to contribute a match of $3.9 million.
City Manager Bob Fiscus told council Wednesday at its workshop meeting that if the city would look for ways to fund its share, possibly in the form of borroing through a bond issue.
“I think that we know how important the grant could be and it would be a true transformation over the city,” Fiscus said.
Fiscus said city administrators looked at multiple projects the city had already considered in preparing the grant.
City officials are considering several improvements, including a lot now occupied by the now-closed Huntington Bank building. Crews are in the process of demolishing the building, and the city plans to create a park there.
Plans also call for improvements to Chestnut Street downtown, including closing part of the street to accommodate a plaza.
The grant would also help Sharon complete work on Central Way alley, between Shenango and Vine avenues. Plans call for laying impervious brick pavement to help control storm water, and more development in the area.
Also in the works: Enhancements to the Penn State Shenango campus, and extending the bike lane from Sharpsville Avenue down Silver Street to the campus and the new proposed park. The work would include repaving and new sidewalks – a complete infrastructure update.
A “cool” part of downtown that would be improved, according to Fiscus, by the Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant property's Sugar Shack. This project would include construction of a kayak course in the Shenango River.
The project would also provide for electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city.
City officials have discussed truck routes during council meetings.
Fiscus said the downtown area has suffered a lot of infrastructure damage as tractor-trailers come through town, so city officials want to undertake infrastructure improvements to create truck routes.
“Industry is part of what the city was built on, and we value them and we want to continue to support them,” Fiscus said. “But we also know that it creates some safety concerns downtown.”
He said revamping the truck routes would direct trucks away from State Street and shopping and dining areas getting trucks in and out of Sharon efficiently and safely.
In preparing the grant, city officials wanted to check off different bullet points, Fiscus said.
“We were looking for multiple modes of transportation, looking for bike routes, pedestrian walkability, and innovation and alternative energy sources,” he said.
Fiscus said the application for the grant is a testament to the city’s finance department.
“They’re constantly looking for different, alternative revenue sources, and how we bring money into the city,” Fiscus said. “This is the biggest one I’ve ever seen.”
