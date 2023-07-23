SHARON — One man is dead following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Sharon, which police are still investigating.
Chad A. Runyan, 32, of Transfer, was pronounced dead at 2:36 a.m. Sunday at the Emergency Department of Sharon Regional Medical Center. Runyan's death due to a gunshot wound to the chest was ruled a homicide, according to a press release from Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
Runyan's death followed an incident at 1:43 a.m. Sunday, when the Sharon Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Baldwin Avenue for reported gunshots in the area, according to a press release from Sharon police Chief Edward Stabile.
When police officers arrived, they encountered Runyan, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The first-responding officers provided aid to Runyan until he was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, the release states.
Stabile said in the release that this is an active and ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when available.
The scene is about a block and a half northeast of C.M. Musser Elementary School.
The Sharon Police Department is being assisted by the Mercer County District Attorney's Office, the Mercer County Coroner's Office and the Sharon Fire Department.
An autopsy has been scheduled to collect additional forensic information and will be performed by Dr. Eric Vey, forensic pathologist, of the Erie County Coroner's Office, the release states.
