SHARON – Sharon’s Slainte St. Patrick's Day parade has a pet project.
Four local animal non-profit group representatives will serve as float and pet costume judges in Thursday’s inaugural parade, with the public asked to donate items to their cause.
“When we started developing the concept for the parade, we decided we wanted to focus on pets and animal charities,” said Courtney Cilli, Sharon’s downtown events coordinator. “It felt like the right fit for this event.”
The four organizations are:
• The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, Hermitage
• Strayhaven Animal Shelter, Greenville
• Animal Protection League of Western Pennsylvania, Hermitage
• Tails of Hope spay and neuter clinic, Hermitage
The parade is being held the day before St. Patrick's Day, which is Friday, to avoid drawing away from local business events.
Pets will be in costume to enjoy the event with their owners.
“The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, as well as every other shelter and rescue in the United States, are all in crisis mode as the calls keep coming and the resources are limited,” Angelia Sherman, the shelter's manager said. “The number of animals being surrendered, abandoned or left loose has skyrocketed over the last two years especially.”
Banjak Heating and Cooling of Sharon will have a van in the parade to collect donated items, with the help of Penn-Northwest’s Homegrown Initiative volunteers.
Items needed include pet food, cat litter, pee pads, peanut butter, gently used bedding and towels, garbage bags, cleaning products, paper towels and newspapers.
“The number of animals being surrendered, abandoned or left loose has skyrocketed over the last two years especially,” said Andie Lugg, president of Strayhaven Animal Shelter. “Currently we are at capacity for dogs and cats available for adoption, which has taken a toll on our employees, funds and supplies.”
The needs of Tails of Hope, Mercer County’s only non-profit spay/neuter clinic, are a little different than the shelter organizations.
“We address the root cause of pet overpopulation and pet homelessness,” Soraya Hejazi, Tails of Hope executive director, said, adding that the low-cost spay/neuter clinic doesn’t receive an state or local funding like some shelters do. “We depend completely on private donations to help animals and to reduce long-term burdens on shelters.”
Additional needs for Tails of Hope include electric blankets, distilled water, batteries, plastic shopping bags and bleach.
Floats will be judged in the categories of Most Distinguished, Most Creative, Most Festive/Fun, Most Irish, and Best Team Spirit
“We’re at more than 60 parade entrants and have been overwhelmed by the interest and excitement,’’ Cilli said. “We are looking forward to having a really fun family and pet-friendly event”
The public is invited to bring their pets in costume to add to the pet-friendly parade. A prize will be given to for Best Pet in Costume.
Fireworks are at 7:30 p.m. “We put the fireworks an hour after the parade to give pet owners time to get their animals home away from the loud noise,” Cilli said, adding that the fireworks will be predominantly green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Parade formation and route
Pet owners should arrive by 4:30 p.m. at the Penn State Shenango parking lot next to Sharon Commercial Printing, which is at 309 Penn Ave, where the parade will form.
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Shenango Avenue near the Sons of Italy club. It will proceed south to Pitt Street, Vine Avenue, East State Street, Chestnut Avenue and end at Quaker Steak and Lube’s parking lot on Connelly Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.
Entertainment at The Lube's patio stage
At the patio stage behind Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant, 101 Chestnut Ave.:
• 4:30-6:45 p.m.: DJ Rich Fink will play St. Patrick's Day music.
• 6:45 p.m.: Bagpiper Ross Williams will perform a couple songs on his bagpipes.
• 6:50 to 7:05 p.m.: Father Adam Trambley of St. John’s Episcopal Church of Sharon will bless pets from the stage. Then he'll also walk around and bless pets individually.
• 7:05 to 7:15 p.m.: Parade winners will be announced.
• 7:15 to 7:30 p.m.: Burke's School of Irish Dance from Youngstown will perform
• 7:30 p.m.: Fireworks over the Shenango River downtown by Pyrotecnico
Vendors
In a tented vendor area in The Lube's parking lot:
• Two Pups Bakery, a bakery for pets
• Girl Scout Troop 27134 will have kids crafts and will be selling Girl Scout cookies and collecting pop can tabs for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.
• Mahoning Valley Irish Festival will have Ireland backdrops to take pictures with.
• Lydalia Gardens flower cart.
• Krispies by Vel will be selling sweet treats.
• OH Donut Co. from Boardman and Poland will be selling hot drinks and unique doughnut creations.
• Unwind Spa will do hair feathers and tinsel.
• Dragonfly Balloons will have free balloon creations for kids.
