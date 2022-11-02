SHARON – Case Avenue Elementary School students danced in the aisles at ACTS' performance space in downtown Sharon during a special performance by a Pittsburgh jazz ensemble.
Dancing to MCG Jazz School of Swing’s rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “I Wish” was one of third-grader Saige Metro’s favorite parts of the program.
“I liked all the music,” the 8-year-old said. “I like the trumpet. I just like how it sounds.”
Saige said she wants to be in the Sharon High School marching band when she gets older and play the trumpet like her two older brothers.
ACTS brought the music program to the downtown Sharon Performing Arts Center at 40 S. Irvine Ave. for students in grades two through four in Case Avenue, C.M. Musser, and West Hill elementary schools as part of a collaborative effort between ACTS, Hope Center for Arts and Technology and MCG Jazz’s School of Swing ensemble. A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust in Cranberry Township, Butler County, provided funding for the program.
School of Swing is an interactive jazz education event created by MCG Jazz, primarily for elementary school children. It is designed to provide a unique and successful formula for a memorable and meaningful introductory jazz music experience.
Before Wednesday's interactive performance Saige had never before seen a jazz band perform in person. The same was true for her schoolmates in Heather Scullin’s fourth-grade class, Samara Abram, Stefan Rupnik, Jonah Taneri and Miracle Jennings.
Samara liked the performance of “The Saints Go Marching In.” Her favorite instrument was the keyboard, featuring Max Leake, and the drums, featuring Roger Humphries, who recently received the Mid-Atlantic Award for Living Jazz Legend.
“I just like the rhythm of the drums and the sound of the piano,” Samara, 9, said. “The piano makes me sleepy.”
Samara has a piano at home that she plays once in a while.
Stefan’s and Jonah’s favorite instrument was also the drums. They both would like to be in the marching band when they get older and possibly play the drums.
“I liked the different kinds of music,” Stefan, 9, said.
Jonah, 10, said he thought the show was good, but did not take part in dancing because he is shy.
“I liked learning about the bass and the sounds of music,” Jonah said.
The jazz was Miracle’s favorite part of the show.
“I learned a little bit about jazz music at school,” Miracle said.
Scullin said her class just studied a reading series about jazz.
“They already knew about New Orleans and watched videos on New Orleans and we listened to jazz music for a couple days, so it was good because it fit right in with what we did for reading,” Scullin said. “It was great.”
The performance was MCG Jazz’s first live performance since 2019.
The performances were led by seven professional teaching musicians with DeFade, Humphries, Leak, Mark Jackovic on alto saxophone, Jeff Bush on trombone, Mike Tomaro on the saxophone and clarinet, and J.D. Chaisson on the trumpet.
The group is managed by Marty Ashby, who has produced and/or performed on over 75 recordings including five Grammy Award winners and presented over 2,000 concerts.
In 1987, Ashby developed MCG Jazz, a program of the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild, a multi-disciplined center for arts and learning in Pittsburgh that complements traditional humanities education with studio-based art and performance programs that serve as a catalyst to academic achievement. Ashby works as an advocate for jazz at local and national levels.
Ashby’s group has been performing interactively with students for more than 30 years.
“The kids are exposed to elements of jazz music,” Ashby said. “When the kids leave, the hope is that they have some new found appreciation of the music at some level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.