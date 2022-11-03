SHARON – As part of the city’s continuing effort to hold destination events, officials set plans for this year’s Small Business Saturday celebration on Nov. 26.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Dock Street-Connelly Boulevard roundabout with a mascot ribbon cutting coordinated by Gannon University Small Business Development Center, and continues with shopping and store specials all day, a pop-up artisan market and strolling characters.
A tree lighting and visit by Santa will take place at 5 p.m. next to First National Bank, 7 W. State St., in the heart of downtown.
Courtney Cilli, downtown events coordinator, said the downtown tree’s new, lighted ornaments — along with a second lighted tree, sponsored by the Small Business Development Center and JCL Energy — will enhance to the ceremony.
“We are excited to bring back our evening festivities,” Cilli said. “We want our Sharon community to celebrate the season at this annual event as well as support our local shops and restaurants throughout the entire season.”
This year, the city will honor state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, during the tree lighting ceremony.
Longietti is stepping down as a state representative at the end of this year after serving for 16 years in the state legislature.
City Manager Bob Fiscus said the state representative has recently helped the city get almost $2 million in grants.
“He has always been an advocate for the city of Sharon,” Fiscus said. “Honoring him at our Small Business Saturday tree lighting ceremony before he ends his tenure made sense, especially as he has supported our businesses and our community for years.”
New at the event this year will be a pop-up market from noon to 6 p.m. inside the former Army/Navy Store, 47 E. State St., next to State Street bridge.
The market will include live music with Max Schang and Me Uke Lady; lots of shopping options, vendor giveaways; kids’ activities plus for every market purchase. Visitors will get a chance to win a $150 gift card to their Sharon business of choice.
Sherris Moreira, director of downtown development said getting foot traffic into the normally empty downtown space could help attract a permanent tenant for the building.
“The purpose of the pop-up market is to help draw more people to downtown Sharon to support our retail businesses,” Moreira said. “We’ll be doing monthly pop-up markets during the winter in spaces available for rent or sale to help market our buildings as well as bring people into the city to shop.”
Other festivities include a grand opening for The Wandering Soul: Books, Gifts & Furniture at 142 E. State St.; a pop-up brew pub with food trucks at Croakers Brewing next to the Applegate plaza on North Sharpsville Avenue; a paint and take class at ICG Hobbies and Games, 162 W. State St.; a book sale at Sharon Historical Society’s location inside Sugar Magnolia Merchandise, 110 E. State St.; tea samples and sales at Gifted at Applegate at their new tea bar, 36 N. Sharpsville Ave.
The city plans to announce more attractions as the date draws closer. Visitors can also expect to see strolling characters such as Mr. & Mrs. Claus, elves and The Grinch.
The tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. will include live entertainment with the Sharon High School Chamber Choir and Buhl Club’s dancers; followed by Santa’s arrival on a city fire truck, with Daffin’s candy bars as treats for the kids.
During the tree lighting event the area will be briefly blocked off to traffic between Emerald Tablet and The Winner building from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m..
Afterwards, Pyrotecnico will set off fireworks over the State Street bridge.
After the tree lighting ceremony, Sharon continues the festivities into the evening with a “We Love Disney II” show held at 7:30 p.m. in ACTS Theatre, 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon; and “A Christmas Pudding II” holiday show put on by the Black Sheep Players at First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, 600 E. State St., also at 7:30 p.m..
The mix of music, poetry and live performance includes a reading by Gerald Dickens, the great-great grandson of Charles Dickens, author of “A Christmas Carol,” and an art showcase by Random Acts of Artists.
Promoting small businesses is a vital function for the city, said Maggie Horne, director of the Gannon University Small Business Development Center.
“Small businesses are the lifeline of every community and are key to economic vitality,” she said. “By supporting local small businesses, you’re supporting your neighbors and community. We encourage everyone to shop small on Nov. 26, throughout the holiday season and all year long.”
Fiscus agreed.
“The City knows how important every dollar spent locally supports our business community especially after going through the pandemic,” Fiscus said. Our Small Business Saturday festivities will encourage people to come out and shop, grab breakfast or lunch locally and enjoy our city.”
