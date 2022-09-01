SHARON — The city will receive more than $950,000 in public safety grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Sharon fire department will receive $769,320, and the city department of Operations and Safety is in line for a grant of $199,285.71. The funds come from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16, Butler, announced the grants Thursday evening.
Bob Fiscus, Sharon city manager and fire chief, said the grants will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and to increase fire department staffing.
The city will work with the firefighters’ union to determine how they will use the second grant, Fiscus said.
