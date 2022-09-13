SHARON – A Sharon woman is accused of arranging to buy pills for a man that caused his death.
Shannon Lee Phillips, 46, of 1099 Haig St., was charged Friday with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a cell phone, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the June 12 overdose death of Patrick G. McClimans.
According to a police criminal complaint, Phillips said in an interview with police that she was drinking in a bar June 11 when she got a call from someone who asked if she knew anyone who wanted to buy pills. She said yes and she went with McClimans to buy the pills.
He bought seven pills for $100, police said.
Phillips told police she returned to the bar and back to McClimans' Stambaugh Avenue home. She saw that McClimans was passing out. She left the residence again and returned and talked to her up until she went to bed. In the morning she woke up and found him passed out and called Mercer County 911, police said.
Police said Phillips signed a statement in which she admitted to making arrangements for McClimans to purchase narcotics.
Police said they found blue pills, identified as oxycodone hydrochloride, in McClimans' residence. The pills had markings similar to others seized law enforcement that have been found to contain fentanyl.
After examining her phone, county detectives found that Phillips actually called the man about the pills.
Police said Phillips intentionally misled investigators during their investigation into the death of McClimans.
The pills recovered from the scene and the pills turned over by Phillips were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab and were found to contain methamphetamine and fentanyl, police said.
Phillips is in Mercer County on $75,000 bond. A Sept. 23 preliminary hearing is scheduled.
NOTE: All suspects are to be regarded as innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
