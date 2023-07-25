MERCER – A Common Pleas judge on Monday sentenced a Sharon woman in connection with the Sharon Dollar General shooting last summer.
Jalesa Rachele Brown, 27, of 350 Alderman Ave., pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a controlled substance after police impounded her vehicle following a shooting June 14, 2022, between Brown’s ex-boyfriend and then-current boyfriend outside Dollar General, 871 E. State St.
Judge Tedd C. Nesbit sentenced her to 4 to 24 months less 1 day confinement followed by 1 year probation.
“I strongly encourage you not to get into any trouble,” Nesbit told Brown, who is the mother of five children.
Charges of endangering the welfare of children, possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia were not prosecuted.
The two men involved in the shooting have been sentenced to prison time for their roles in the incident.
Jordan Avery Burnett, 31, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying a firearm without a license and was sentenced to 2.5 to 6 years in prison, to be served concurrently with a 3-year sentence he is serving from a Youngstown conviction. He was also ordered to serve 7 years probation.
Edward Jermaine Thomas, 39, Youngstown, pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. He was sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in prison.
Police said they searched Brown’s vehicle and found multiple plastic bags that contained an unknown white, powdery substance, weighing approximately 16.8 grams, a large amount of money and a handgun. Brown did not have a license to carry a weapon.
Brown went to the Dollar General store with her then-boyfriend, Thomas. Brown’s ex-boyfriend, Burnett, showed up at the same time, according to criminal complaints filed against both men.
Police said the two men exchanged gunfire.
Thomas was shot in his legs and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
