SHARON — A Sharon woman accused of taking her teenage daughter on drug sales and leaving drugs where the girl took some and overdosed will face years of probation.
Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen sentenced Angela M. Womer, 40, of 249 Baldwin Ave., on Thursday to one year of probation for possession of a controlled substance, and two years of probation for corruption of minors. She had pleaded no contest to the corruption charge. A charge of endangering the welfare of children by a parent or guardian was not prosecuted.
Womer’s charges stem from an incident on Feb. 8, 2022, in her home. Police were called there after a teenager was found unresponsive.
The victim was revived by emergency personnel using the Narcan opioid antidote and was then taken to a hospital. While in the hospital, the victim told police she found a bag with a gray substance inside and snorted it, hoping it would relieve stomach discomfort.
The victim also told police that Womer sold drugs and would take her along on drug sales, and her mother would have her help count the money at the end of the month.
On one occasion, Womer had the victim count out unknown pills, place them in a bag and hand them to someone who came to the house.
The victim said Womer bought her THC vape pens, to help the victim cope and make her stomach feel better, police said.
Womer told police she snorted heroin to relieve back pain.
In the residence, police found a plastic bag containing residue, $3,058 in cash, drug paraphernalia and plastic bags containing a grey-white powder, all of which would be easily accessible for a juvenile.
Police said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the living room.
