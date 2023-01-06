MERCER – A common pleas judge sentenced a Sharon woman Friday to prison time for causing the death of Kevin Sevacko, 40, Masury, in a homicide by vehicle accident November 2021 in Farrell.
Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 296 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace sentenced Georgalas to 2 to 6 years in state prison followed by 5 years probation.
“We have to deal with this every day,” said Richard Spotts, Sevacko’s close friend. “It’s not easy around holidays and anniversaries.”
Wallace gave Georgalas the opportunity to speak to Spotts.
“I sincerely apologize,” Georgalas said. “I should have handled the situation better.”
Police said Georgalas was driving under the influence, and ran away from the accident.
Georgalas said she is a God-fearing woman with children and a family.
“I think about it every day and deal with it in my own way,” Georgalas said. “It was a tragedy.”
Wallace agreed that the crash was a tragedy.
“You’re going to the state penitentiary,” Wallace said. “You will be in your mid-30s before you are out of supervision.”
Wallace warned Georgalas that if she has an addiction, she needs to get help while in prison.
Georgalas was given credit for serving 268 days in Mercer County Jail and also assessed a $1,200 fine for the DUI charge and driving without a license. She must also complete DUI counterattack sessions.
Farrell police responded at 2:28 p.m. Nov. 9, 2021, to Mercer and Indiana avenues for an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV, police said.
Dispatchers told police that the motorcyclist – later identified as Sevacko – was unconscious, and the SUV driver had run away and left the vehicle behind.
According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police she heard a loud crash and saw the SUV coasting backwards downhill on Indiana Avenue and up over a curb before coming to rest in the side yard of a residence in the 400 block of Indiana.
A man told police he gave Georgalas a ride near the accident site around the time of the crash, and the SUV’s owner identified Georgalas as the driver.
An analysis by the state police crime lab of the vehicle’s airbag showed it had Georgalas’ DNA.
