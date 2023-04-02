SHARPSVILLE – The Sharpsville Area Elementary School Blue Devils celebrated literacy for national reading month by combining their love for reading with love for their community.
The celebration included a Scholastic Book Fair; a One School, One Book school-wide book club for kindergarten through fifth grade students and their families; reading themed dress-up days; a literacy-themed door decorating contest; and a Read-A-Thon, according to an announcement by Dr. Jennifer L. Toney, third-grade English and language arts educator and Read-A-Thon committee chair at the Sharpsville Area School District.
The Read-A-Thon’s goal was to support the Sharpsville Community Food Pantry and the Sharpsville Area Elementary School’s Positive Behavior Program. The grade level that raised the most money won the grand prize of “books and beards.”
Each child received a book and those who raised the most money for their grade level became barbers in front of the entire school to “Shave the Beards” of their phys ed teacher Jesse Weaver, their music teacher Jacob Moon, their School Resource Officer Troy Whidmyer, their custodian Ben Peters, and their Principal Jon Fry.
It was a close race, but the kindergartners were champions.
