SHARPSVILLE — Sharpsville Borough Council has appointed a solicitor but still needs to fill a council vacancy next week.
Council members unanimously voted Wednesday to accept the resignation of former council President John D. Alfredo. Council member Kim Fryman was absent.
Alfredo had submitted his resignation on Nov. 15.
Later during Wednesday’s meeting, council voted unanimously to appoint Alfredo as the borough’s solicitor. The position had been vacant since the previous solicitor, Joe Joseph, announced his intent to resign on Nov. 9.
Many of the council members offered Alfredo congratulations, along with a few “welcome back”s after the vote.
Alfredo, who maintains his own private law practice in Sharpsville, said he decided to return to public service after his resignation due to an interest in continuing to serve the borough “any way I can.”
However, the council vacancy created by Alfredo’s resignation remains, with Vice President Leonard Grandy continuing to serve as president.
Wednesday’s meeting recessed instead of ending, and council will reconvene at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Sharpsville municipal building, 1 S. Walnut St., Sharpsville, to fill the vacancy.
Borough officials had previously advertised for the vacancy and received two applications, Sharpsville borough Manager Ken Robertson said.
A personnel committee comprised of council members Chris Combine, Patty Cardwell and Thomas Patton will interview those applicants prior to the meeting next week, Robertson said.
