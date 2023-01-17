SHARPSVILLE — Sharpsville Borough Council has its officers in place for the coming yhear.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Leonard Grandy was nominated as council president. The nomination was approved by four “yes” votes, with council member Chris Combine casting the sole “no” vote.
Grandy and council member Thomas Patton were absent Wednesday.
Grandy had previously served as acting president since the resignation of former council President John Alfredo late last year. Alfredo later returned to serve the borough as solicitor.
Solicitor Joe Joseph, who also retired from his position last year, subsequently returned to fill the council vacancy created by Alfredo, bringing borough council back to full strength.
Later Wednesday evening, council members elected Patti Cardwell as council vice president in a 4-1 vote, Cardwell cast the sole “no” vote.
Council member Robert Piccirilli will continue to serve as council president pro-tem.
