SHARPSVILLE — The residents of the Wade D. Mertz Towers might not be heading back home anytime soon following Friday night's fire.
"All eight floors might have water damage," Sharpsville Fire Chief Andrew Totin said on Saturday.
The state police fire marshal is expected to arrive on Monday to investigate the cause and manner of the fire, which displaced 102 residents, one of whom was injured.
The fire started inside an eighth-floor apartment — the top floor — and the unit was gutted. Crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m.
The tenant whose apartment caught fire was reportedly treated for second-degree burns to her wrist and hip, Totin said.
Management and the property's insurance carrier will have to assess damage to the whole building before determining when the residents can return. The borough's code office will also be involved.
Totin recalled a 2012 fire at the property; the damage wasn't as bad as this latest blaze, and even that situation took six months until the residents could return.
The building, 52 S. Mercer Ave., is privately owned by Ludwig and Co., and it houses senior citizens.
The American Red Cross has been assisting the residents, some of whom will be staying in hotels or have found room with friends and family.
Those needing shelter from the frigid temperatures on Friday night were transported by Shenango Valley Shuttle Service to Sharpsville Elementary School, where volunteers and some residents were still stationed on Saturday.
Cots filled part of the gym, where residents were trying to take it easy. Others spent time trying to get their belongings and lodging sorted out.
Volunteers were able to enter the apartment building to retrieve essentials like medication, Totin said.
The situation was chaotic at times, but everyone quickly fell into their appropriate roles to help folks and their pets safely evacuate.
The fire department conducts an annual fire drill at the building, and the elevators stop when the fire alarm goes off.
Sharpsville firefighters were the last of the several responding departments to leave the scene around 1:40 a.m.
It's a traumatic experience for the tenants, and Totin is grateful to be part of a community that takes care of its own.
"We're very, very appreciative," said Jared Grandy, Sharpsville's emergency management coordinator.
It was quite an undertaking to evacuate the entire building and secure resources for the tenants, but the level of collaboration and support throughout the community has been amazing.
"It's been extraordinary," he said.
Among the helpers: Mercer County Regional Council of Governments sent shuttle buses and drivers, school board members and administrators pitched in, the Salvation Army, First Presbyterian Church in Sharpsville and the elementary girls' basketball team provided food, and the Humane Society donated pet supplies.
"It's so nice to see the community rally in a time of need," said Sharpsville schools Superintendent John Vannoy.
Each resident who ended up at the school was examined by an EMS provider, said Grandy, who is also the EMS captain and firefighter with the Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department and a paramedic.
"The school was open, warm and ready," he said.
Wade Hoagland, the school district's director of facilities, was on hand along with his son Parker.
Parker, 13, was helping wherever he was needed, and he was easy to spot because of his uniform.
The Sharpsville seventh-grader is a member of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps program for youth; locally, it's based at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.
"I think we're doing a lot of good," Parker said.
TENANTS WHO STILL need assistance can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select option 4 for "Disaster Relief."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.