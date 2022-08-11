SHARPSVILLE — Although they don’t normally seek attention, the people who keep Sharpsville running smoothly were the guests of honor at Wednesday’s borough council meeting.
Instead of the municipal building, the meeting was moved to the Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department, where borough council recognized Sharpsville’s firefighters, police officers and street department workers for their efforts all-year round.
Sharpsville Mayor Alex Kovach commended the borough’s services for their speed and efficiency, whether it was responding to emergencies or keeping the streets clear.
Kovach said he had seen the first responders work first-hand in the past when calling for himself or a family member, and often heard residents say that Sharpsville’s services were the best around.
“All we can do is say ‘thank you’ for a job well-done,” Kovach said.
After Kovach’s speech, the council members present all likewise shared their praise for the various departments.
Council member Bob Piccirilli said he appreciated the short response times of Sharpsville’s emergency services, and even cited a recent incident where police and fire arrived at a family member’s home before he “hung up the phone.”
Council member Chris Combine also praised the borough’s different services, and said seeing so many younger people involved showed that Sharpsville’s future was “in good hands.”
Kovach also credited Borough Manager Ken Robertson and the borough secretaries for their part in managing the borough’s operations. Those present were then invited to enjoy food and refreshments after the meeting.
