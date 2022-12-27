SHARPSVILLE — Sharpsville Borough Council is back to its full complement of seven members with the return of a familiar face to fill a vacant seat.
In the end, a councilman resigned and became borough solicitor, and the borough solicitor retired and became a councilman.
At a special meeting last week, council unanimously appointed former solicitor Joe Joseph to the vacancy, Borough Manager Ken Robertson said. Joseph served as solicitor for about 30 years before retiring in November.
Joseph had announced his intention to retire on Nov. 9, which was followed by former council President John Alfredo’s resignation from council on Nov. 15.
In the wake of Alfredo’s resignation, council Vice President Leonard Grandy took over as president while council members looked to fill the vacancy.
Borough council later appointed Alfredo, who maintains a private law practice in Sharpsville, to the position of borough solicitor during its regular meeting in early December.
Borough officials received two applications for the council vacancy, and a personnel committee interviewed the two candidates prior to council’s vote in favor of Joseph.
Robertson said Joseph would serve for the remainder of Alfredo’s term, which lasts through the end of 2023.
Based on his years of experience as borough solicitor, Joseph will assist Alfredo and council in Alfredo’s transition from council member to solicitor, as well as other projects involving the borough, such as the PennVEST funds awarded to improve Sharpsville’s water system, Robertson said.
Joseph does not intend to run for re-election after this current term expires, Robertson said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.