SHARPSVILLE — Sharpsville residents will see their rates increase under a new garbage contract.
At a special meeting Wednesday, borough council chose a new contract from their current garbage and recycling services provider, Tri-County Industries.
Under the new contract, Tri-County’s garbage collection services will cost $14.90, with an additional $2 for recycling, or $16.90 per month.
However, there is also an additional administrative fee due to certain duties that are handled by borough staff. Borough Manager Ken Robertson recommended that council increase the monthly rates to $20, or $60 quarterly.
Tri-County’s latest contract was awarded in 2018, and featured an increase of $20 per year. The current contract will expire on Aug. 31, and the new contract will take effect in September.
Tri-County, along with Waste Management and Republic Services, had requested bid proposals from the borough. However, Waste Management and Republic Services ultimately did not submit bids, Robertson said.
The contract was just one of three options provided by Tri-County. The other options provided different rates with different alternatives, such as $4 per month for picking up two larger items one week per month, or $3.50 quarterly for household waste.
After discussing the three options amid concerns about raising costs on residents, the council members decided on the first option. which maintained the services already provided to the borough.
Robertson said residents who need larger items picked up, such as couches or mattresses, can call the borough who will make arrangements with Tri-County.
After choosing the new contract at their Wednesday meeting, borough council will officially set the rates at their next meeting in early September.
