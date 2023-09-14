SHARPSVILLE — Three new officers will be joining the Sharpsville Police Department, following council’s actions this week.
During Sharpsville Borough Council’s work session Monday, Mayor Alex Kovach swore-in officers Timothy Covert and Troy Widmyer. Later at council’s regular meeting Wednesday, officer Ross Becher was hired, Borough Manager Ken Robertson said.
Covert is a veteran of the South Pymatuning Police Department and has experience working at Sharpsville on a part-time basis, while Widmyer is a veteran of the Sharon Police Department, Sharpsville police Chief Frank Joseph said Monday.
Becher previously served with the Turtle Creek Police Department in Allegheny County, Robertson said.
