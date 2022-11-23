SHARPSVILLE — A Sharpsville man charged with rape, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child will appear in Mercer County Common Pleas Court early next year.
Jacob Allen Peretic, 26, of 1533 Penn Ave., Sharpsville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Travis P. Martwinski.
The charges stem from an accusation that Peretic picked up a 12-year-old boy in September of 2022 from the boy’s residence and drove the boy to several locations within the Shenango Valley, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police said Peretic gave the boy prescription muscle-relaxing drugs, and took the boy to his residence, where he was accused of forcing the boy to perform sex acts, even though the boy repeatedly asked Peretic to stop.
The incident was reported to police, and the boy provided information during a forensic interview was conducted with the boy on Oct. 27 at the Mercer County Behavioral Health Office in Mercer.
Police then spoke with an ex-girlfriend of Peretic on Nov. 7, and she told police that Peretic allegedly admitted to her that he had assaulted a child, the affidavit states.
Peretic is in Mercer County Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to court documents.
He will appear in court before Judge D. Neil McEwen for his formal arraignment at 9 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023, in courtroom four of the Mercer County Courthouse.
NOTE: All suspects should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
