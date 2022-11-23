SHARPSVILLE — A Sharpsville man will appear in Mercer County Common Pleas Court early next year to face charges of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
Kevin Michael Parsons, 23, of 475 Colonial Court, Sharpsville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon before District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon.
The accusations stem from accusations that police said Parsons assaulted a woman in June or July at his Sharpsville apartment.
Parsons and the victim had met through a dating app in December 2021, and began seeing each other at Parsons’ apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On the date of the reported incident, Parsons is accused of taking the victim to his bedroom and threw her on the bed to have sex. Police said the victim told Parsons “no” multiple times, but he held the victim down and continued to have sex with her.
The victim’s father picked hr up from Parsons’ apartment, and she didn’t say what happened even though she was crying at the time, the affidavit states.
The victim reported the incident to police on Nov. 1, and was interviewed by police on Nov. 3. The victim has suffered “severe mental and emotional trauma” since the event, according to the affidavit.
Parsons was released on unsecured bond, and Martwinski said the process of changing Parsons’ bond to house arrest is expected to begin Monday after the holiday.
Parsons is scheduled to appear in court for his formal arraignment before Judge D. Neil McEwen at 9 a.m. Jan. 24 in courtroom four of the Mercer County Courthouse.
NOTE: All suspects should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
