NEW YORK, N.Y. — Born and raised in Sharpsville, Casey Ryan's career has taken him from the nation's capital to New York City — places he describes as much-more fast paced than the small town where he grew up.
Now working as the finance director for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's election campaign, Ryan was among those awarded the New York City and State 40 Under 40 honor last week.
However, Ryan has not forgotten his Mercer County roots. Not only because he still visits his family, now in Transfer, but because his career in politics started with his family as a child.
"I remember going to my first polling station with my dad," Ryan said. "My parents always told me that voting was an important part of my voice being heard, and that led to me being more involved in the political process."
Growing up in Sharpsville, Ryan's father was a member of the United Auto Workers in Lordstown, Ohio, while his mother was a stay-at-home mom who became a nurse while he attended high school.
Politics, both national and local, were discussed in the home, and it was that upbringing and discussions with his parents that Ryan said pushed him toward the Democratic Party.
"They were always working for the little guy and people who were down on their luck, and were very supportive of diversity," Ryan said of Democrats.
Wanted to get more involved with politics, Ryan participated in Hillary Clinton's 2008 campaign against Barack Obama. Along with working out of the Democrats' Sharon office, Ryan had the chance to see Clinton during a labor rally in Youngstown, Ohio.
Although Clinton's campaign was unsuccessful, Ryan said the experience only further encouraged him to pursue a career in politics.
"I remember having that feeling of being able to make a difference, even though I had a small part in the political process," he said.
Ryan graduated from Sharpsville schools in 2008 and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, studying international relations and political science.
He graduated from IUP in December of 2012, and after spending some time working at a family business, Ryan moved to Washington D.C. to get his career truly started.
Like other young people in his position, Ryan started out as an intern at a political consulting firm — in his case, Berger Hirschberg Strategies — while waiting tables at night, keeping Ryan busy while he adjusted to life in his first "big city."
"It was difficult but it was also exciting for me because I was in a new place, I was making new friends and I was learning a ton," he said.
After those busy first few months, Berger Hirschberg Strategies hired Ryan full-time, introducing Ryan to the political campaign process, as well as Democratic candidates running all across the country.
Ryan eventually left D.C. for New York City in 2014, when he started working for then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Democratic Party.
"That was really where I cut my teeth in New York politics, especially political fundraising and running for office," Ryan said.
Compared to D.C., which Ryan described as a very clean city where everyone was involved in government to some degree, New York City was a stark contrast in terms of sheer diversity — from different industries to people's backgrounds to ethnic groups living side-by-side.
"I love the fast-paced nature of New York City, and you're constantly meeting new people," Ryan said. "You could walk down the street and hear 10 different languages spoken."
Ryan has held a few other jobs since then, including some time spent as the finance director for gubernatorial candidate Rushern Baker in Maryland and service with the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ rights organization.
Ryan said his work with the HRC was an "honor" and a "full circle" moment for him, since he came out as gay when he was 17, during his senior year of high school.
Although Ryan was "blessed" to have a very accepting family that supported his decision, issues such as gay marriage were still very hot topics during the 2008 election and things were difficult for the larger LGBTQ movement, Ryan said.
"In New York, LGBTQ people have a lot of protections and I've always felt included, so I want to make sure other people growing up gay in a small town have those same protections," he said.
Ryan's focus returned to New York City when Hochul, announced her intent to run for election.
Hochul, formerly New York's lieutenant governor, rose to the top executive's role after Cuomo, resigned over sexual harassment allegations while in office.
The duty led to Ryan's current job as Hochul's campaign finance director.
In this role, Ryan said he makes sure Hochul has the resources she needs to get her message out to New Yorkers, a "fun" process for him that involves organizing events and meeting with different people and organizations.
This gives Ryan a chance to see not only the diversity in New York City, but the diversity throughout the state.
"We may do an event in Manhattan, but sometimes I'll be out at a farm in Hudson Valley or in upstate New York at a baseball game, so I really get to know the amazing people that make up the state," Ryan said.
When he's not working, Ryan said he loves riding his bike in Central Park, and he just recently moved to the Upper East Side, giving him better access to the park and giving visitors a brief moment where it seems they're "not in the biggest city in the country."
He also makes sure to visit his family in Mercer County, although his schedule for the next week and a half will be busy with Hochul's election campaign.
After that, Ryan said he plans to bring his parents to New York City for Thanksgiving and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. After that, he'll spend Christmas at the family's home in Transfer.
"They live on a farm now, so it's a much different place than New York City, but you need that healthy balance," Ryan said.
Looking back on his career, Ryan recommended that any other young people from small towns looking to enter politics stick to their gut and know both what they believe and what they can achieve.
"I didn't know anyone when I moved to D.C. or New York, you just have to navigate the waters and figure out what to do," he said.
In terms of getting started, Ryan also recommended getting involved with a local campaign, such as the current elections in Pennsylvania.
"Pick up a clipboard and start knocking on doors — that's the best way to get started," Ryan said.
