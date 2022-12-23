SHARPSVILLE – Santa Claus visits Sharpsville homes every Dec. 23, and the Service Club has been organizing this since the 1940s.
One Santa Claus in the 1960s was John Pavcik.
“My husband resembled a good Santa as he was kind and fun in the role,” Frances Pavcik, Sharpsville, said.
John Pavcik passed away in 1997 but had enjoyed tending to a large garden and sharing his bounty with friends and family.
John Pavcik is among the hundreds of Santas who have served Sharpsville borough for about eight decades.
The program's origins date back to about 1943, said Ralph Mehler Jr., who is involved along with his father, Ralph Mehler Sr., the Santa coordinator.
At first, Sharpsville residents George Mahaney Jr. and his friend Sid Owen would dress up as Santa for their family on Christmas, which expanded to include their friends and neighbors.
The program eventually became a Sharpsville Service Club-sponsored event by 1948, with Santa visiting children throughout the borough, Mehler Jr. said.
Although the number of Santas and children has fluctuated with the area's population over the years, Mehler Jr. said there are currently about 14 Santas, plus helpers, who visit around 750 to 800 children in Sharpsville.
About half of the Santas are Sharpsville Service Club members, while others are local volunteers — all of whom pass out hundreds of popcorn balls on Dec. 23rd.
They visit households that have turned on porch lights and may have left a bundle of presents on the porch.
