SHARPSVILLE — Residents will see 2-mill increase in their property taxes under the Sharpsville Area School District’s new budget.
Sharpsville board members approved both the general fund budget and the real estate tax for the 2023-24 school year at their June meeting. The board also accepted the resignations of Joseph Toth and Tabitha Smith.
The budget was approved in a 6-2 vote, with board members Michael Garcia and Michael Lenzi voting against.
The real estate tax, which set the tax millage rate at 85 mills, was approved in a 7-1 vote, with Lenzi casting the sole “no” vote. Toth was absent for both votes.
The 2023-24 budget calls for total estimated expenditures of $20,577,102, and total estimated revenues of $20,385,143, according to school documents.
This will be an increase over the 2022-23 budget, which called for total expenditures of $19,918,598 and total revenues of $19,647,840.
The real estate tax was previously set at 83 mills, which cost the average property owner $1,387 for the 2022-23 school year.
With the tax rate increased to 85 mills, property owners will see an increase of approximately $33 for the 2023-24 school year, according to information from school Superintendent John Vannoy and school Business Manager Ashley Mocker.
Aside from the annual cost increases in operating the district, school officials plan to use $1,143,636 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funds to improve the district’s HVAC system.
School officials also plan to continue growing the district’s curriculum in the areas of STEAM and innovation, with 1,014 students expected to be enrolled in the district for the 2023-24 school year.
The board is looking to fill two vacancies created by the recent resignations of Smith and Toth. The board cited no reasons were noted for the resignations.
Smith said it was a “hard decision” and both board President Jerry Trontel and Vannoy thanked Smith for her service.
Residents of the school district interested in filling the vacancies must be at least 18 years old and have resided within the school district for a minimum of one year
Letters of interest for the board director position including the applicant’s name, address and both home and work telephone numbers, if applicable, can be submitted no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, to the attention of Board Secretary Ashley Mocker, Sharpsville Area School District, 1 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150.
