SHARPSVILLE — Community members are invited to participate in active shooter training being held Wednesday at Sharpsville Area School District.
ALICE active shooter training is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the high school. The district previously held training sessions prior to the COVID pandemic.
“ALICE” is an acroynm that stands for “alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.”
School officials said they hope that the district and community never have to use the training, but it is important to be prepared.
RSVP by Monday by calling 724-962-8300, ext. 4101.
