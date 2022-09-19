SHARPSVILLE — With a new contract in place, borough residents will see their garbage and recycling rates increase.
Sharpsville Borough Council approved the garbage rate unanimously on Wednesday.
Under the contract with Tri-County Industries, garbage collection services will cost $16.90 a month: $14.90, plus an additional $2 for recycling.
Aside from the rates set by Tri-County, there is also an additional administrative fee since borough staff handles certain duties. This administrative fee brings the monthly rates to $20 a month, or $60 quarterly.
The first quarterly payment will be Oct. 1, although that initial payment will be $65. This is because the contract actually began on Sept. 1, Borough Manager Ken Robertson said.
After the October payment of $65, Robertson said residents’ garbage rates will return to $60 every three months.
Borough council had selected the contract at a special meeting Aug. 17.
Tri-County Industries, which previously offered the borough’s garbage and recycling waste services, was the only provider to submit bids to the borough. Their bid included a few options with varying rates.
Council members eventually settled on the option that continued services already provided to the borough, after some discussion regarding the potential price increases in the other options and concerns about raising rates on residents.
Any residents who need larger items removed, such as couches or mattresses, can call the borough to make arrangements with Tri-County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.