SHARPSVILLE – Carme Angulo wanted to spread a little happiness around when she created a garden for residents at her apartment complex.
Angulo applied for and received a donor grant for $1,000 to start the Sharpsville Gardens Community Unity Garden.
“They emailed me and I never thought the housing authority would want to put up a garden,” Angulo said. “It was done on a whim.”
The Mercer County Housing Authority honored Angulo at the monthly meeting in June.
“When you go the extra mile, not just for yourself, but for the community, that speaks volumes,” said Holly Nogay, executive director of the Mercer County Housing Authority. “We’re giving her her dues because she made us shine by going above and beyond for her community because she cares for them.”
Angulo hosted a barbecue at the housing complex, and children planted donated plants into the garden.
“We’re doing a grand opening for our Sharpsville Gardens Community Unity Garden,” Angulo said. “I thought we wouldn’t have a garden this year.”
The grant paid for a fence to go around the 22-by-24-foot garden, decorations, and flowers.
DJ’s Greenhouse in Transfer, Kraynak’s in Hermitage, and Joe’s Greenhouse & Farm Market in Hermitage vegetables for the garden.
“I put in more because when you garden, there’s never enough plants,” Angulo said.
She explained that marigolds around the edges keep away gophers and moles, and are really good for bees and other pollinators.
At the barbecue, organizers set up stations of crafts for the children. The kids were block painting, face painting, and making bird feeders. After the barbecue, the children left their handprints on a sign in front of the garden, then planted their plants.
“It’s just a planting day and something to do for the community,” Angulo said. “I hope to let them learn about gardening so when they come to plant I’ll be giving that same spiel of what can be planted and what can’t.”
Angulo said the children are in the daycare located in Sharpsville Gardens and they are very energetic.
“They learn about different plants but actually planting them is a different story,” Angulo said. “They all live here so they can come at any time at the garden and see how their plant’s doing. And then once it harvests, I will take it around and give some to everybody, provided it does well.”
Angulo said she had never gardened in her life but her father was a gardener.
“I’m blessed to be involved with Mercer County housing. I live here and I feel like it’s the only way I can do something to inspire someone else to see that they can look farther or volunteer or do something instead of sitting,” Angulo said. “Now it’s so great, it’s so peaceful just being with the plants and flowers.”
