shenango lightup_fire6330.jpg

Wood fires warmed attendees at Shenango Township’s first Christmas Light Up celebration on Thursday at the community’s park. West Middlesex High School’s Chamber and Show singers in the background were the main entertainment.
shenango lightup_lighting6339.jpg

Tom Hubert, chairman of Shenango Township’s supervisors, left, helps third-grader Cooper Sponseller push the power button to light the township’s Christmas tree Thursday evening at the community’s park. This was the township’s first Christmas Light Up.
shenango lightup_tree6341.jpg

The Christmas tree at Shenango Township’s first Christmas Light Up event Thursday evening shined brightly.

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – With a push of his fingers, third-grader Cooper Sponseller made history Thursday night.

“He’s the first person to light up the first Christmas tree at Shenango Township’s first Christmas Light Up,’’ Tom Hubert, chairman of the township’s supervisors said at the event.

shenango lightup_singers6328.jpg

West Middlesex High School’s Chamber and Show singers were the main entertainment at Shenango Township’s first Christmas Light Up held Thursday evening at the community's park.

Held at the township’s park behind its municipal building, it featured members of the West Middlesex High School’s Chamber and Show singers.

“We’ve been practicing since September,’’ Kelli Burlett, the school’s choir director said. “The kids are really excited about the holiday season.’’

shenango lightup_fireworks6343.jpg

A fireworks show ended Shenango Township’s first Christmas Light Up held at the community’s park Thursday evening.

Hot cocoa was on hand along with warm fires and a short fireworks show.

But the big excitement awaits for a future freezing cold day. Attendees at the event stood next to the township’s new outdoor ice skating rink.

Last month, volunteers assembled the 20-by-80-foot costing $16,000. But it lacks the most crucial feature – ice. Balmy temperatures have prevented any chance of creating ice.

The rink has generated a huge buzz among not only among township residents but also among those in nearby communities.

Hubert has been besieged by people asking the same question: When is the rink opening?

He told the gathering he has carefully monitored weather forecasts. The most recent forecasts are calling for temperatures to drop below 32 degrees for at least three full days at the end of next week. That’s the amount of time needed to generate solid ice.

“We’re going to fill the rink with water no matter what next Friday,’’ Hubert said. “I know everyone is excited about this.’’

Tags

Trending Video